No changes planned after Modine Manufacturing sells majority of light automotive business

There will be no changes in the operation of Trenton’s Modine Manufacturing plant following the announcement this week that Modine has sold the majority of its light automotive business to Dana, Inc. for $1.00 and assumption of liabilities. The transaction affects the liquid-cooled portion of Modine’s business which involves lighter vehicles.

“We don’t have any light automotive business at our facility. Our plant manufactures commercial vehicle and off-highway parts. Our plant is not in any danger and plans to be in the Trenton community for years to come,” said Trenton’s plant manager Miles Moore.

Modine had previously announced it was looking for strategic initiatives to exit the light automotive business in order to allow it to focus on other business with higher returns.

On a related note, North Central Missouri Development Alliance Director Micah Landes said Moore will be transferring to the Modine facility in Grenada, MS to manage the facility there. “This is a promotional opportunity for Miles and we are very happy for him. Scott May will be taking on the plant manager role in Trenton,” she said.

