Trenton Board of Education approves proposed upgrades to Performing Arts Center

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education Tuesday evening approved donations and a change order regarding proposed construction upgrades to the performing arts center at the high school.

Building Project Liaison Dennis Gutshall reported changes regarding the dressing room, entrance, and interior would cost about $156,000.The Hoover Foundation will donate $125,000 toward the upgrades and Troy and Cathy Smith $25,000.The school district will pay about $6,000.

Gutshall explained water was originally not planned for the performing arts center due to budgetary reasons, but the proposal included a dressing room with a bathroom, changing rooms, and a makeup room.

Interior upgrades include a thick vinyl protector to attach to the drywall, dimmable lights, and an aluminum reveal. Upgrades to the entrance involve adding vinyl coverings and replacing HVAC diffusers. Gutshall believes the finishes will make the performing arts center “more attractive.”

There is a contingency fund of three percent for the building project, and smaller change orders have been approved by Superintendent Mike Stegman and Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels.

Gutshall also provided a construction update reporting the pile foundations have been the focus the last three or four weeks for the performing arts center, and a test involving the pile foundations was passed “with flying colors.” The pilings are in, and trench traditional footings will be put on top.

The underground work for precast panels is complete, and the panels are expected to be delivered in January or February. Trenton Municipal Utilities set up primary service and a transformer at no cost to the district.

Gutshall said the concession stand is now gone, fill material is in for the new stand, and the first layer of block has been laid. Work on the concession stand depends on the weather. Gutshall is “pleased” with Lawhon’s work.

Stegman reported Ockenfels has helped direct student traffic around the construction project when coming and going from school.

