Summit Natural Gas customers to see monthly bill decrease by approximately $8.50

Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Incorporated customers will see natural gas rates change to reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as the change in the company’s actual cost adjustment factor.

The ACA factor is a mechanism that tracks over or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12-month period. The net over or under-collected balances are either refunded or collected the next year.

Under a filing taking effect on November 15th, Gallatin Division residential customers will see the rate decrease about seven cents to around 36 cents per hundred cubic feet.

Summit Natural Gas reports the decrease will cause an average winter month residential gas bill to decrease by about $8.57.

Summit Natural Gas serves about 20,600 natural gas customers in Missouri, which includes the counties of Harrison and Daviess.

