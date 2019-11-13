Grundy County Health Department to offer flu vaccine at several events

The Grundy County Health Department of Trenton will administer flu vaccines at several events in November and December.

No appointments are necessary for vaccines given at the office during Walk-In Day every Tuesday from 9 to 4 o’clock.

College students home on Thanksgiving Break are encouraged to get flu shots during College Flu Shot Day at the Grundy County Health Department on November 26th from 2 to 4 o’clock. There will be a prize drawing for students who come wearing college gear or show their student ID.

Residents can join health department staff for cookies and cocoa at the Christmas Flu Shot Extravaganza and Holiday Open House December 17th from 2 to 4 o’clock. The extravaganza and open house will be the last opportunity to be vaccinated at the Grundy County Health Department before Christmas, as the office will be closed on December 24th and 25th.

Flu shot recipients are asked to bring their Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance cards for billing purposes. Uninsured recipients are asked to make a donation to cover the cost of the vaccine.

Contact the health department for more information on flu vaccination opportunities at 359-4196.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares