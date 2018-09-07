Trenton Board of Adjustments to meet October 1st

The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hear requests next month regarding yard setback requirements.

The public hearing will be held at the Trenton City Hall the night of October 1st at 7 o’clock.

James Smith will request a 25-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 25 feet to allow for the construction of a six by six-foot porch and ramp at 506 Grundy Street.

Tim and Laura Bland will request a seven-foot variance on the side yard setback requirement of seven feet, a seven and a half-feet variance on the side yard next to street setback requirement of seven and a half feet, and a three-foot variance on the rear yard setback requirement of 25 feet to allow for the construction of a deck on the upper story on the back side of the building at 1242 Tinsman Avenue.