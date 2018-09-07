Trenton City Council agenda includes amending ordinances

The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances Monday, September 10th which would amend city code and approve an agreement for installation of fuel lines. The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall that night at 7 o’clock.

The ordinance amending city code involves private swimming pools. The other ordinance would approve an agreement with DR Petroleum Services for the installation of above and below ground fuel lines at the north Trenton Municipal Utilities Substation.

New business includes an appointment to the Historic Preservation Board; discussion and acceptance of bids for tree trimming, a boiler expansion tank at the water treatment plant, and window replacement at the fire station; and discussion of utility finances.

During the public comment period, Micah Landes will discuss the Missouri Main Street program.

Danny Stevens will also discuss his airport proposal and lease on the north hangar.