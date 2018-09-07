Princeton City Council approves service contracts

The Princeton City Council approved several service contracts at a meeting Thursday evening.

A contract in the amount of $1,000 for the Mercer County Health Department to have a live concert at the Princeton School October 8th was approved. City Clerk Danette Snapp says the concert will be part of the tour for the motivational band I, Define. The band aids in supporting teenage self-esteem.

Two service contracts were approved for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for Calamity Jane Day. One was for $100 for the Newtown Harris band in the parade with the other in the amount of $500 for the talent show.

The council granted permission to the Mother’s Club to block off the Princeton Square for Trunk or Treat the afternoon of October 27th at 2 o’clock. The event will then go from 3 to 5 o’clock.