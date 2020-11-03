Trenton Board of Adjustments grants three requests for variances

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Three requests for variances were approved during brief hearings Monday night before the Trenton Board of Adjustments.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, no one from the public was allowed to attend in person and no public members were heard on the Zoom web application during the meeting.

Orscheln Properties, in care of Cummings signs, was approved for a 20-foot variance on the maximum height requirement for a 40-foot sign to be put up on the northeast corner of 1840 East 28thStreet where a new Orschlen store is under construction. In a response to a question, Marilyn Brennan representing Cummings and Orschlen stated a timer could be installed which would turn off the illuminated sign at specific times at night. Information also was provided on other tall signs in Trenton.

Trenton Church of the Nazarene received two variances that will lead to the construction of an accessory structure at 2102 Chicago Street. One variance allows a 60 square foot variance on the maximum area and the other is a three and a half foot variance on the maximum height requirement.

Jose Barron of Trenton was approved for his two requested variances to allow for an 18 by 36-foot accessory structure to be built at 200 Harris Avenue. One is a 15-foot variance on the front yard setback, and the other is a 13-foot variance on the side yard setback from the street.

