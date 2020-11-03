Grundy County experiences huge increase of those voting by absentee ballot

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

If the number of people who’ve already voted is any indication, the general election will likely have a record turnout of voters in Grundy County. The absentee vote has exceeded those of the past three presidential elections in 2016, 2012, and 2008.

A steady flow of voters went to the Grundy County courthouse on Monday to vote absentee, the final day to do so before today’s election. Monday night, County Clerk Betty Spickard reported 985 ballots had been cast with another 23 still to be returned to the clerk’s office. The 985 includes those who cast an absentee and those who chose to use the U.S. mail to send their ballot. There’s a possibility some of the remaining requested ballots will arrive in the mail today. (Tuesday)

The Grundy County absentee results are to be released Monday night after the polls close at 7 o’clock. They will be categorized separately from the polling place results just as they have been done in past elections.

By comparison, the 2016 general election had 569 absentee ballots in Grundy County, in 2012, there were 590, and in 2008, Grundy County had 606 absentee ballots cast.

