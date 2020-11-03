North Central Missouri College Foundation awards dual credit scholarship

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Foundation recently announced dual credit scholarships to 22 students in counties that fall within NCMC’s service area.

Each student was given a one-time $300 scholarship to use toward tuition. The college reports over 100 applications were received. Winners were selected by the NCMC Foundation Scholarship Committee. This is an annual scholarship program with applications received on the first of October and awards announced late in the month.

The dual credit awards are made possible through the scholarship funds of Jack and Mildred Young as well as Noble and Myra Young.

For information about the NCMC Dual Credit program, contact Director of Regional Programs, Whitney Trump at 660-357-6318 or wtrump@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

For information on NCMC Foundation Scholarships contact Director of Development Alicia Endicott (at 660-357-6403 or aendicott@mail.ncmissouri.edu. )

