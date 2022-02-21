Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to honor “Pillars of the Community” on March 18

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will honor two individuals, two businesses, and a local organization during its annual membership dinner meeting scheduled for Friday night, March 18, 2022.

Selected as the “Businesses of the Year” are Mid-States Services and BTC Bank while the Green Hills Animal Shelter is the “Organization of the Year.”

As announced earlier, Pat Hauck-McWilliams and Ed Holt have been selected as the chamber’s 2022 “Pillars of the Community” in recognition of their long-time contributions to Trenton and the surrounding area.

The chamber of commerce annual event will be held at the Ketcham Community Center with a theme of Casino Night. Social hour is at 5:30 pm, a buffet dinner at 6, and the awards ceremony is at 7:30. Tickets are priced at $40.00 per person. Sponsorships are available for $500 as a “Gold High Roller Table” and $350 for a Silver VIP table. Both sponsorships include a table of eight with sponsor names included in the program. The Gold sponsorship also includes a business banner display and 20 of the 50/50 raffle tickets.

Entertainment for the evening begins at 8 pm and will feature Casino Night with Jack and Aces Events of Kansas City providing the equipment and professional dealers. Guests receive chips to participate. Prizes are awarded to the evening’s winners.

The event is open to the public with tickets and/or sponsorships purchased through the Trenton Chamber of Commerce by calling 660 359-4324 or via email at [email protected] .

The deadline to reserve a ticket is March 11th.

