Livingston County Preservation Society holds “Hall of Fame” induction ceremony

Local News February 21, 2022February 21, 2022 KTTN News
George Roberts-Rusty Black-Kirsten Mouton unveil Display
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Livingston County Preservation Society enjoyed a Chillicothe Hall of Fame event in which local architect R. Warren Roberts was officially unveiled and inducted.

Mouton shared some background on the Chillicothe Hall of Fame then read the exhibit piece biography. Warren Roberts’ accomplishments were quite impressive. Rep. Black then shared a few words about the importance of our history. Kirsten Mouton closed it out with a call for new nominations.

Several descendants of Roberts were present with a scrapbook in tow. Organizers expressed appreciation to Representative Rusty Black and his wife Karie for sponsoring the exhibit piece. 

Anyone wanting to learn more may visit the Livingston County Preservation Society website or visit the society’s Facebook page.

 

George Roberts-Rusty Black speak.at the induction event
George Roberts and Rusty Black speak at the induction event
Post Views: 4
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.