Livingston County Preservation Society holds “Hall of Fame” induction ceremony

The Livingston County Preservation Society enjoyed a Chillicothe Hall of Fame event in which local architect R. Warren Roberts was officially unveiled and inducted.

Mouton shared some background on the Chillicothe Hall of Fame then read the exhibit piece biography. Warren Roberts’ accomplishments were quite impressive. Rep. Black then shared a few words about the importance of our history. Kirsten Mouton closed it out with a call for new nominations.

Several descendants of Roberts were present with a scrapbook in tow. Organizers expressed appreciation to Representative Rusty Black and his wife Karie for sponsoring the exhibit piece.

Anyone wanting to learn more may visit the Livingston County Preservation Society website or visit the society’s Facebook page.

