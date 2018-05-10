Tractor-trailer truck crashes on Highway 136

A Unionville truck driver was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville following an accident late Wednesday afternoon two miles west of Livonia. The accident report listed 74-year-old Dorvin Ledford with minor injuries.

The highway patrol reports Ledford was eastbound when the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the left side of Highway 136 and struck the ground. Damage was listed as extensive to the big rig.

The report notes Ledford was using a safety device. The highway patrol was assisted by Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Unionville first responders.

Like this: Like Loading...