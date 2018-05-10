Newtown teen crashes SUV in Mercer County

A Newtown teenager received minor injuries last night in a single-vehicle accident on a rural road in Mercer County. Seventeen-year-old Lauren Fordyce declined treatment at the scene.

Fordyce was eastbound on Florence Street when the sports utility vehicle she was driving went off the south side of the road, returned to the road where it skidded off the opposite side. The patrol reports the driver over-corrected a second time and the SUV skidded off the south side where it struck a tree. Extensive damage was noted to the vehicle.

Ms. Fordyce was using a seat belt when the accident happened two and a half miles south of Ravanna just past 8 o’clock last night. The highway patrol was assisted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

