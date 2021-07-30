Tractor Supply honors Brimson farmer and veteran with grant for small business

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, donated $100,000 to Farmer Veteran Coalition, including awarding $1,000 gift cards to 50 military veterans nationwide to support their agriculture businesses and $50,000 from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation to support additional programming and grants.

Local farmer veteran Christine Chaney of Brimson, Missouri received the award for her business, C&P Farms. C&P Farms is a whopping 95-acre veteran-owned farm providing fresh fruits and vegetables to the surrounding community. Christine served 33 years in the Army, with 2 of those years deployed in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

“As the country recently celebrated Independence Day, Tractor Supply is honored to celebrate our service members who work vigorously to defend and protect our freedoms,” said Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply and former U.S. Army Captain. “The Farmer Veteran Coalition does amazing work assisting veterans embarking on careers in agriculture. It is our privilege to honor these individuals with these grants so that they may continue to share their unique talents and products with their communities. We thank them, and all of the men and women in the Armed Forces, for their service.”

Each year, Tractor Supply partners with FVC to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service. In the last four years, Tractor Supply has donated a total of $250,000 in gift cards and monetary funds, assisting more than 200 farmer veterans. This year’s 50 gift-card recipients were selected based on need to support their agriculture projects and businesses and represented four branches of the military across 29 states. The supplementary $50,000 donation from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation will provide grants to seven additional farmer veterans and support FVC’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to support the journey toward racial equity in agriculture.

