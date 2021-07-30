Grundy County report 13 new cases of COVID-19; Sullivan County 6 new cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sullivan County Health Department Thursday night confirmed six more cases of COVID-19, raising their overall total to 968. The health department noted 42 cases are active.

Sullivan County reports 30.6% of the residents have completed vaccinations.

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services website shows more than three thousand COVID-19 cases have been added statewide since Thursday morning.

Increases also have been noted each day this week, statewide, in the daily average of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The website shows the daily average is 1,895 for the week ending Tuesday. The PCR rate on testing has risen to 15 percent being positive. Hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 top 1,921 including 559 in intensive care and 267 using ventilators.

The Missouri vaccine website shows 47.7% of Missourians have initiated the process, and 41.1% have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Grundy County Health Department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases since July 27. There are 1,342 total cases, and 37 are active.

Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard indicates Grundy County’s seven-day positivity rate was 25.2% for the week ending July 27.

Twenty-nine point eight percent of Grundy County residents have initiated vaccination, and 26.8% have completed it.

