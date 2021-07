Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton will reopen on August 2 after being closed for several weeks while flood damage was repaired.

Doctor Tammy Hart and Advanced Practice Provider Jordan Jones will treat patients at the Mercer County Clinic as they did before the temporary closure.

Patients are asked to call the clinic at 660-748-4040 when scheduling an appointment with Hart or Jones.

