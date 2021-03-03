Tina-Avalon Country Music Show slated for March 19th and 20th

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Tina-Avalon Country Music Show will be held later this month to help fund Tina-Avalon Alumni scholarships and school improvements. The event will be held at the school on March 19 and 20 at 7 o’clock each night.

The show will be shortened to around 20 songs with no intermission. Show participants have connections to the community and volunteer to share their talents. Free will donations will be accepted.

Those attending are asked to RSVP and wear masks. Chairs can be set up to accommodate a couple or family and social distance from others.

Contact the school to RSVP for the Tina-Avalon Country Music Show on March 19th and 20th at 660-622-4211.

