Three vehicle crash in Carroll County injures two

A three vehicle wreck occurred late Tuesday afternoon in Carroll County with two of the drivers taken to hospitals.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for 28 year old Cedric White of Carrollton who was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. 42 year old Marcus Davis of Odessa received moderate injuries and went to the Centerpoint Medical Center. A third driver, 38 year old Christopher Flick of Odessa wasn’t hurt.

A car White was driving was northbound on Highway 65. Southbound were a Peterbilt truck operated by Davis and a pickup driven by Flick. Troopers reported White’s car crossing the centerline and colliding with the oncoming semi. The car then began to slide and collided with Flick’s pickup. The semi went off the left side of the highway and its towed unit disconnected before overturning. The pickup also went off the road.

The car and the tractor trailer were demolished and the pickup received extensive damage.

Assistance was provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Carroll County fire.

