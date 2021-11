Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Gallatin Theater League will perform Clue The Musical at the Courter Theater in Gallatin.

The musical based on the board game by Parker Brothers will be performed November 18, 19, and 20 at 7 p.m. nightly. Tickets cost $10.00 each and can be purchased in advance at Eleine’s Beauty Shop in Gallatin.

Contact Eleine’s for more information at 660-663-2160.

