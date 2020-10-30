Three from Greencastle, including 10-year-old girl, injured in crash west of Novinger

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports three Greencastle residents sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident west of Novinger on Friday morning.

A private vehicle transported the driver of a minivan, 52-year-old Brenda Angelico, to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. The driver of a car, 32-year-old Louanna Dile, and her passenger, a 10-year-old girl, were transported by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The car traveled east on Highway 6, and the minivan traveled west before the car reportedly made a left turn into the path of the van and was struck. The car was totaled, and the van received moderate damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices, but the girl did not.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance, and First Responders assisted as well as the Kirksville Fire Department.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares