Grundy County real estate and property tax bills will be mailed Monday, November 2nd.

Payments are due by December 31st to avoid penalties. Payments can be returned by mail, put in the dropbox on the north side of the courthouse in Trenton, or paid in person at the Collector-Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse.

Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris says residents who do not receive their tax bills by Thanksgiving should contact her office at 359-4040 extension 3.

