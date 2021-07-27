Three from Albany injured when pickup strikes rear of farm tractor

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people from Albany were injured Monday night when a pickup crested a hill and struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 136 six miles west of Albany.

Upon impact, both the westbound pickup and tractor crossed the center line, traveled off the south side of the highway, down a steep embankment, and overturned. The pickup came to rest on its top, and the farm tractor came to a stop on its wheels, but its operator had been ejected.

Two occupants of the pickup, 21-year-old Jared Moffat, the driver, and 18-year-old Seth Hutchinson, a passenger, received serious injuries. An ambulance took Moffat to Mosiac Hospital in Albany, while Hutchinson was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The operator of the farm tractor, 64-year-old Russell Gillespie, received moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Mosiac in Albany.

A trooper reported none of the three were using safety equipment. As a result, both the pickup and farm tractor were demolished.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department and Gentry County Volunteer Fire Department.

