Three cases of COVID-19 reported in Livingston County

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ website shows Livingston County has three positive cases of COVID-19. The Livingston County Health Center reports the third case is not a “new” local case.

The health center explains the person resides in Livingston County but contracted the virus and recovered in another county. The case had been listed under the other county, but paperwork regarding the case was corrected yesterday (Tuesday). Livingston County is now said to have had three cases that recovered.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported as of Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock, there were 8,916 positive cases of COVID-19 and 377 deaths related to the virus in the state.

