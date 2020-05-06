Car hits bicycle rider north of Cameron; driver arrested on multiple allegations

A car and bicycle accident Tuesday night one mile north of Cameron injured two people and the arrest of one.

Thirty-four-year-old Travis Pyzer of Plattsburg was northbound on Route EE when his car sideswiped a bicyclist, 34-year-old Pride Willis of Cameron. Both men were taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. A trooper described injuries as moderate for Pyzer and minor for the bicyclist.

After impact, Willis was ejected from the bicycle and into a ditch. Pyzer’s car continued northbound, traveled off the east side of the road, struck an embankment and a tree before it overturned and came to rest upright. The car received extensive damage. Minor damage was noted to the ten-speed bike.

The report noted the bicyclist was using safety equipment while the driver of the car was not.

Pyzer was arrested with several potential felony charges pending. The highway patrol accused Pyzer of driving while intoxicated causing a physical injury; resisting arrest; and driving while revoked. Other accusations are listed as leaving the scene of a physical injury accident; careless and imprudent driving; no insurance; and no seat belt.

Pyzer was to be taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. Assisting the patrol were the Cameron Fire Department and Cameron Ambulance Service.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 8 Shares