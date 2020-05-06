Students from THS and Penney High School named Doug Harper Memorial Scholarship winners

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri and the family of Doug Harper have announced the Doug Harper Memorial Scholarship winners.

Mckayla Blackburn of Trenton High School and Ryan Cook of Penney High School of Hamilton have been named as recipients of the $500 scholarship.

The Community Foundation reports Harper was an announcer and supporter of high school and college sports. He served as the unofficial voice of High School Holiday Hoops for many of the last 14 years.

Harper died last year. His family, friends, and colleagues established a scholarship in his memory.

