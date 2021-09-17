Three area health departments report 42 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Thirty-four COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since September 9th. The health department reports 957 total cases.

Of the 36 active cases, 10 involve residents who are 20 to 39 years old, eight who are 19 or younger, eight who are 40 to 59, and six involve residents who are at least 60. The age is unknown of four of the active cases. Eight active cases were fully vaccinated. There are three COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 17 deaths. Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows Daviess County’s fully vaccinated rate is 26.7%.

Four COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of September 15th, there were 1,224 total cases, and 23 were active. There had been 989 confirmed cases and 20 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Harrison County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since September 15th, bringing the total to 2,287. The number of active cases stayed at 24.

