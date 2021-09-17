Mercer County issues new boil advisory; Daviess County lifts boil advisory placed last week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a boil advisory until further notice for part of Route Y. The advisory affects the area from Jewel Street to Hatbox Place. It also includes Imperial and Independence streets and Impulse and Indigo places.

Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2 has lifted a boil advisory issued last week. The advisory affected the area east of 242nd Street to the Grundy County line and from the Harrison County line east of 242nd Street south to Highway 6.

