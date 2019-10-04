SUV hits big rig broadside at intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 5

The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline woman sustained moderate injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove struck a Freightliner truck in Linn County on Thursday afternoon.

An ambulance transported Darien Bloomfield to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield. Truck driver 73 year old Gary Frenzel of Shubert, Nebraska was reported as not injured.

The SUV allegedly attempted to merge on to Highway 36 at Highway 5 when it hit the westbound truck on the side. The SUV received extensive damage, and the truck sustained minor damage. Both drivers wore safety devices.

The Linn County Ambulance and Marceline Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

