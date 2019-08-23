Suspicious individual sporting fake beard arrested at Walmart in Chillicothe

Chillicothe Police report the arrest of a person that business officials say was acting suspiciously early Thursday morning inside the Chillicothe Walmart.

Upon arrival by officers, the suspect was discovered to have left the store going east across the parking lot. When police made contact, the individual was found to be wearing a false beard and coat, allegedly in an attempt to hide his identity from business employees due to having been previously trespassing at the store. He was taken into custody, processed at the police department, and later taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Online court information shows 32-year-old Jared Lee Livengood of Chillicothe has been charged with burglary in the first degree. Bond was set at $10,000 cash pending arraignment in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

A condition of the bond is that the defendant shall not be on the premises of the Walmart store in Chillicothe.