Milan teenager hurt in Saturday crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan resident sustained minor injuries as a result of the sports utility vehicle she drove when it ran off the road and hit two guardrails three miles south of Browning early Saturday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Mackenzie McDanel was transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The SUV traveled north on Highway 5 before it traveled off the right side of the road, struck one guardrail, returned to the road, ran off the left side, and struck another guardrail. The vehicle came to rest upright with extensive damage.

McDanel did a seat belt and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.