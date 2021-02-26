Suspect attempts to flee from deputy, discarding bag of meth in the process

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A driver allegedly threw away a baggy containing methamphetamine during a traffic stop, after initially attempting to flee from a deputy Wednesday morning, February 24th.

That according to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, who says the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in Chillicothe for a traffic offense, then discovered the driver had a revoked or suspended driver’s license. The driver was reportedly belligerent and uncooperative after the vehicle was stopped.

An investigation indicates the suspect appears to have torn open the baggy with his mouth and may have ingested meth prior to tossing out the bag in an attempt to tamper with evidence. The sheriff’s office is seeking charges for alleged methamphetamine possession and tampering with physical evidence.

The individual is currently in custody on another warrant, however, no names have been released.

