Sunday crash claims life of Lathrop man on Highway 13

A Lathrop resident was killed while a Hamilton man received a minor injury in an accident on Highway 13 in Ray County.

The car driven by the man who died made a turn failed to yield to another vehicle at the intersection with Price Drive. Pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday afternoon was 39-year-old Lucas Vaughn of Lathrop. His body was released to the Ray County Coroner for transfer to Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas.

The second vehicle was driven by a Hamilton resident, 55-year-old Mark Hill, who received minor injuries and was taken by a private party to an unidentified hospital.

After impact, both vehicles ran off the east side of the highway and came to rest in a ditch. Both vehicles were demolished in the 4 o’clock wreck on Sunday. The report noted Mark Hill was using a seat belt while the fatality, Lucas Vaughn, was not

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares