Sunday crash claims life of Lathrop man on Highway 13

Local News June 30, 2020 John Anthony
Fatal Crash

A Lathrop resident was killed while a Hamilton man received a minor injury in an accident on Highway 13 in Ray County.

The car driven by the man who died made a turn failed to yield to another vehicle at the intersection with Price Drive. Pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday afternoon was 39-year-old Lucas Vaughn of Lathrop. His body was released to the Ray County Coroner for transfer to Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas.

The second vehicle was driven by a Hamilton resident, 55-year-old Mark Hill, who received minor injuries and was taken by a private party to an unidentified hospital.

After impact, both vehicles ran off the east side of the highway and came to rest in a ditch. Both vehicles were demolished in the 4 o’clock wreck on Sunday.  The report noted Mark Hill was using a seat belt while the fatality, Lucas Vaughn, was not

John Anthony

About John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.