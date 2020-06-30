Injury accidents occur in Sullivan, Linn and Gentry counties

Injury accidents occurred Sunday in Sullivan, Linn, and Gentry counties.

Two Kirksville residents, including a minor child, were injured when a car went off the right side of Highway 11 and overturned four miles east of Winigan.

24-year old Skylar Rhodes and a two year old girl were taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center at Kirksville. The car received moderate damage. Both occupants were using safety devices.

In Albany, a van driven by 36 year old Stefanie Reidlinger and a pickup operated by 58 year old Michael Girratono – both of Albany – were both southbound when the van had stopped in traffic on Highway 85 to wait on a left turn; then was struck from behind.

The patrol said Stefanie Reidlinger received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Mosiac Hospital in Albany. She was wearing a seat belt while Girratono was not. Vehicle damage in the (5 o’clock) Sunday accident was extensive.

A Brookfield man was taken to the Pershing Memorial Hospital after the car he was driving struck a deer Sunday night five miles west of Linneus.

24 year old Brandon Preston was listed with moderate injuries. Once the deer was hit, a trooper said the southbound car traveled off Route Y, struck a ditch, and overturned. The car was demolished. The report noted Preston was using a seat belt.

A Mercer teenager was injured in a noon time accident on Monday two miles north of Newtown.

The highway patrol said 18 year old Kelsey Michael was taken by an ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The patrol described her injuries as moderate. The report indicated she was not using a seat belt when a car went off the right side of Highway 139 and struck a field entrance. Extensive damage was noted for the automobile.

