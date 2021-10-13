Summer School in Gallatin for 2021-2022 school year to have its own curriculum

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on October 13, 2021, approved having the school district complete summer school for the 2021-2022 year using its own curriculum.
Activity Director Barron Gann presented a report on summer school for the 2020-2021 year. Family and Consumer Science Teacher and Family Career and Community Leaders of America Sponsor Becky Adkison gave a Vocational and FCCLA Report.
The principals presented the district’s Annual Performance Review for 2020-2021.
After a closed session for personnel, the board offered a paraprofessional position to Maggie Farrell and a custodial position to Ethan Prindle.