Summer School in Gallatin for 2021-2022 school year to have its own curriculum

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on October 13, 2021, approved having the school district complete summer school for the 2021-2022 year using its own curriculum.

Activity Director Barron Gann presented a report on summer school for the 2020-2021 year. Family and Consumer Science Teacher and Family Career and Community Leaders of America Sponsor Becky Adkison gave a Vocational and FCCLA Report.

The principals presented the district’s Annual Performance Review for 2020-2021.

After a closed session for personnel, the board offered a paraprofessional position to Maggie Farrell and a custodial position to Ethan Prindle.

