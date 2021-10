Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation will host an economic development asset inventory meeting.

The meeting will be in the Lager Building on the Barton Farm Campus of Trenton on October 27, 2021. from 5 to 8 o’clock in the evening.

The meeting will focus on the availability of property suitable for economic development within Grundy County.

Members of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance, Grundy County Commission, and Trenton City Council are invited.

Related