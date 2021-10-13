Main Street Chillicothe to host annual “BooFest” on October 29

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Main Street Chillicothe will host the 22nd Annual BooFest in Downtown Chillicothe. Participants can collect candy on October 29, 2021, from 4 to 6 o’clock.

Main Street Chillicothe invites businesses from throughout the community to participate. Participating businesses are asked to bring at least 1,200 pieces of candy to hand out. Merchants will wear gloves when handing out candy. Businesses can also donate money to be used to purchase candy.

The library will also give away books again this year.

Businesses wanting to participate in BooFest on October 29 should call Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071. If a business has a certain spot it would like, Main Street Chillicothe will try and accommodate.

