Summer FAFSA Frenzy events kick off this week

Students attending college during the 2022-23 academic year will have another chance for free help completing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as the FAFSA. The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development will host 17 FAFSA Frenzy events at local Missouri Job Centers across the state starting May 24 through mid-July. Professionals and volunteers will be on hand at the Job Centers to offer free assistance and answer questions students may have as they complete the form.

The FAFSA is an important part of going to college and is the primary way of determining students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study, as well as financial assistance offered by colleges and universities. Students should submit a FAFSA every year they plan to attend college in order to secure all of the financial aid available to them.

The Summer FAFSA Frenzy events are open to any student currently attending or interested in attending a college or university, no matter where they live, go to school or plan to attend college. Attendees should create a Federal Student Aid account at this link prior to attending, and bring their login information, their Social Security number, 2020 federal tax returns, W-2s, and records of any investments or money earned.

“After a few years of lower FAFSA filing rates likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to be making some progress toward our FAFSA goals,” said Jessica Duren, assistant commissioner for communications & outreach. “FAFSA rates are often an indicator of college enrollment and we are committed to helping students take the necessary steps to secure financial aid in order to enroll in classes this fall.”

MDHEWD set a statewide FAFSA goal of 55 percent. As of early May, 43.4 percent of the high school class of 2022 had completed a FAFSA, a 0.4 percent increase compared to this time last year. By offering summer FAFSA events, the department hopes to see a continued increase in the filing rate ahead of the fall semester.

Events will be held in the following locations:

May 24 – Capital City Job Center in Jefferson City, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

May 25 – Full Employment Council in Kansas City, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 25 – Rolla Job Center, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

June 1 – Washington Job Center, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

June 3 – Kirkville Job Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 7 – Chillicothe Job Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 8 – St. Joseph Job Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 9 – Poplar Bluff Job Center, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

June 10 – Sedalia Job Center, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

June 14 – Kennett Job Center, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

June 15 – Sikeston Job Center, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

June 15 – Nevada Job Center, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

June 30 – Park Hills Job Center, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

July 12 – Arnold Job Center, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

July 13 – St. Charles Job Center, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

July 15 – SLATE in St. Louis, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

TBD – West Plains Job Center

For more information about filing the FAFSA, visit the Journey to College website.