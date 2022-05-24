Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on seven properties

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening advanced three properties of concern to the next phase, three received extensions of time, and one location was released from consideration.

Advancing to a public hearing next month is 1861 East 16th Street, storage units facing 16th Street that are described as without doors. The other property scheduled for a public hearing in June is 835 West 13th Street. No one attended a public hearing for 1013 Tindall Avenue so it was moved to the “Findings of Fact” category.

Thirty-day extensions were granted to 513 East 9th Court, 601 East 9th Street, and Walden Apartments at 1010 Avalon. Building Inspector Wes Barone reported the apartments have been purchased by a Florida company called Rocker Properties. Barone is waiting on an email regarding whether the new owner will make repairs or re-build the apartments which were damaged by a fire and a tree that had fallen onto the roof.

Based on sufficient progress being made by Owner John Berry, the building and nuisance board released 601 East 19th Street following the public hearing.

Board member Lindsay Stevens asked Building Inspector Barone to look at the exterior of two houses, one on East 17th Street and another on Chestnut Street.

Six members of the board attended the meeting.