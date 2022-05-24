SONIC Drive-In donates to Chillicothe Elementary School for Teacher Appreciation Month

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

SONIC Drive-In donated $1.5 million to help fund local education needs through Donors Choose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to teacher requests on Donors Choose for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 3, donating a total of $1.5 million. With this donation, SONIC helped fully fund more than 9,000 projects from teachers across the country including a special teacher in Chillicothe, Missouri, who received a combined donation of $87.00.

Brooke Wolf at Chillicothe Elementary School received funding for the project Inspire With Science for Grades PreK-2

“Limeades for Learning is an initiative that SONIC holds dear, and we’re proud to partner with DonorsChoose on this important work,” said Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “Drink purchases at SONIC bring joy to our guests while supporting students and teachers in the classroom.”

SONIC donates a portion of drink proceeds to support local public schools through Limeades for Learning, in partnership with education nonprofit, Donors Choose. SONIC has donated more than $20 million to directly fund local education programs since 2009.

For those wishing to make an additional donation to a classroom project in their local community, visit the Donors Choose website and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.