Excelsior Springs man killed in three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle accident in Clay County at Highway 69 and North Jesse James Road on Monday morning, May 23, claimed the life of an Excelsior Springs man. A Cameron man was injured in the crash.

Thirty-year-old Richard Dobbins was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was released to Frontier Forensics.

The driver of another vehicle, 54-year-old Jon Webber, was taken by a private vehicle to Mosaic hospital with minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the third driver, 32-year-old Michael Neary of Lawson.

The vehicle driven by Dobbins traveled west before allegedly failing to yield at a lighted intersection and striking the passenger side of Neary’s vehicle, which went north. Neary’s vehicle then hit the front of Webber’s vehicle, which was headed south. The vehicle driven by Dobbins overturned into a ditch and ejected the driver.

The Patrol notes Dobbins did not wear a seat belt, the other drivers did.