Sullivan County Health Department to hold Homecoming flu shot clinic

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a Homecoming flu shot clinic for individuals at least four years old.

No appointment is necessary for the event in front of the Sullivan County Multipurpose Senior Center in Milan on September 30th from 10 am to 3 pm. Participants should wear short-sleeved shirts. They should also bring their insurance cards.

Parents must be present for participants younger than 18.

COVID-19 vaccine will also be available for participants who are at least 12 during the flu shot clinic on September 30th.