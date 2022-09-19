Lawson woman injured in crash on Route D

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Lawson woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a pickup truck in northwest Ray County on Friday night, September 16th.

Fifty-seven-year-old Melanie VanHooser refused treatment at the scene. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old girl from Excelsior Springs.

The vehicles traveled east on Route D before the pickup stopped at an intersection. The SUV then hit the rear of the truck at Route KK.

The pickup was totaled, and the SUV had extensive damage. Both drivers wore seat belts.

Lawson Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene of the crash.