Sullivan County Health Department administers COVID vaccine to 90 residents at clinic on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department vaccinated 90 residents with their primary dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative of Milan on March 23rd.

The residents were previously registered and met Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1, 2, and 3 descriptions. The health department received the Pfizer shipment on March 18th.

The health department confirmed on March 23rd one additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 855. Three cases are active. Fifteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Sullivan County. The seven-day positivity rate is 1.8%.

Related