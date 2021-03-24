Audio: Proposed Missouri constitutional amendment would change state legislative term limits

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Missouri House committee will hear testimony Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson City on a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the state’s legislative term limits.

In 1992, Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment known as Amendment 12, which established term limits. The term limits approved in 1992 remain in effect today. Missouri lawmakers are prohibited from serving more than eight years in either the House or the Senate, or a total of 16 years in both chambers.

The Missouri House Elections and Elected Officials Committee will hear testimony Wednesday at noon from State Rep. John Simmons (R-Washington), which would tweak the term limits set in 1992. Simmons’ district includes Union, Labadie, and Gray Summit.

Under Simmons’ proposed one-page constitutional amendment, which is House Joint Resolution 49, Missouri lawmakers could serve up to 12 years in one chamber, for a total of 20 years in both chambers.

Simmons serves on the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee, which is chaired by State Rep. Dan Shaul (R-Imperial). State Rep. Kevin Windham (D-Hillsdale) is the committee’s ranking Democrat.

If Missouri lawmakers approve Simmons’ proposal this year, the issue would be placed on the statewide ballot in 2022.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet

(Missouri State Capitol building photo courtesy of Wikimedia)

Related