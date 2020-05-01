Sullivan County Commission and health department issues guideline on reopening

The Sullivan County Commission and health department administrator recommend several guidelines in addition to the statewide Show Me Strong Recovery Plan going into effect Monday.

The Sullivan County guidelines give the formula for the maximum occupancy for retail businesses: the building width multiplied by length divided by 30 and multiplied by 25%. Businesses are asked to continue to apply physical distancing strategies and have employees wear masks. Operations should be conducted remotely when possible. Business activities that bring people together should not be permitted or allowed as it increases the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Mass gatherings should not be permitted. The Sullivan County guidelines consider a mass gathering as one where 15 or more individuals are in a location where physical interaction is possible, whether spontaneous or scheduled.

Restaurants, bars, and senior centers will be allowed to reopen with guidelines, including paper products being used unless a commercial dishwasher is available for table service, and open bars or drink fountains are not recommended for self serve. Business owners should record temperatures of employees daily before entering the building. Employees should practice good hand washing or wear gloves and wash masks daily if they are made of cloth. Menus should be sanitized after each use or disposable

menus or a menu board can be posted. Seating should be spaced out, so every other table or booth is empty.

Beauty and nail salons, as well as barbershops, will be allowed to reopen with guidelines, including one client per stylist, manicurist, or barber, and the employee and client should wear masks. Areas and tools should be sanitized after each appointment. Clients should wait outside until the previous client has left the building.

State office buildings, the courthouse, government buildings, the health department, banks, city halls, and service offices in Sullivan County will be open, but staff members are asked to wear masks. Lobby doors will be locked, but the public can call to make appointments.

Free isolation masks are available by contacting Sullivan County Clerk Jackie Morris at 660-265-3786. Fabric masks are available by contacting Milan Rural Fire Department Chief Rick Gardner at 660-265-8671.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares