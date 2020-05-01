Caldwell County Commission opens courthouse

The Caldwell County Commission has decided to open the courthouse in Kingston on Monday with a limit on the number of community members entering the courthouse at one time. The commission asks that business that can be done by email, phone, or mail continue to be done that way.

A 43rd Circuit Court order has not expired requiring signing in and a questionnaire. The license office will be open by appointment only by calling 816-586-1002.

Citizens are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

The Caldwell County Commission expressed appreciation to county residents for their patience during the time of restricted access.

