Students at Trenton High School to present “Brushstrokes” at Performing Arts Center

Local News April 5, 2022 KTTN News
Brushstrokes news graphic
Students of Trenton High School perform a play Friday night, April 8, 2022

Brushstrokes” will be presented by the students at 7 pm in the Performing Arts Center.

Tickets cost $6.00 each and are available from the drama club director Tash Dowell. She can be called at the high school at 660-359-2291, extension 212. Tickets also will be sold at the door Friday night.

Ms. Dowell reports the play is about students taking a field trip to an art museum. As they wander through the museum, they begin to understand how art intertwines with their own lives.

