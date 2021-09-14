Student from Venezuela is NCMC Outstanding Student of the Month

Local News September 14, 2021 KTTN News
Arturo Brito ncmc student of month sept 2021
Arturo Brito Flores from Venezuela has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for September. Arturo is a sophomore working toward his Associate in Arts transfer degree. After graduating from NCMC, Arturo plans to transfer his two-year degree to a four-year institution to obtain his bachelor’s degree in sports management and continue playing collegiate baseball.

Along with being on the Pirates baseball team, Arturo is also a residence assistant (RA) for Ellsworth Hall and a member of the International Student Organization. For the 20-21 year, Arturo was named a 2nd team (3.8-3.99 GPA) NJCAA Academic All-American. His favorite class has been Microcomputer Applications with Sarah Bird.

Arturo said, “NCMC has given me a great opportunity to come to the U.S. to play baseball and study at the same time. It’s really been a dream come true for me.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

