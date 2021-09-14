Student from Venezuela is NCMC Outstanding Student of the Month

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Arturo Brito Flores from Venezuela has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for September. Arturo is a sophomore working toward his Associate in Arts transfer degree. After graduating from NCMC, Arturo plans to transfer his two-year degree to a four-year institution to obtain his bachelor’s degree in sports management and continue playing collegiate baseball.

Along with being on the Pirates baseball team, Arturo is also a residence assistant (RA) for Ellsworth Hall and a member of the International Student Organization. For the 20-21 year, Arturo was named a 2nd team (3.8-3.99 GPA) NJCAA Academic All-American. His favorite class has been Microcomputer Applications with Sarah Bird.

Arturo said, “NCMC has given me a great opportunity to come to the U.S. to play baseball and study at the same time. It’s really been a dream come true for me.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

