Two groups from Trenton to travel to Jefferson City for rally at Capitol protesting mandates

Travel and assembly plans have been announced for those planning to attend a rally on Wednesday at the state Capitol, protesting mandates.

A spokesman provided information on two departure times from Trenton, with the first group meeting at 5:30 am Wednesday at the former Penney’s parking lot in Trenton. The second group meets at 6 a.m. Wednesday, at the former Penney’s parking lot. Both groups will caravan to Moberly for brief stops before arriving in Jefferson City by 8:30 and 9 o’clock.

The groups are to meet at the Jefferson sculpture on the south side of the main entrance to the Capitol which is High Street.

Wednesday’s visit to Jefferson City was prompted by last week’s rally near Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton that was against the St. Luke’s Health System mandate requiring all hospital employees to be vaccinated by October 30, 2021.

